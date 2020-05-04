Denton County reports 20 COVID-19 cases over three days

Denton County Public Health announced 20 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county from Saturday through Monday, bringing the cumulative total to 806.

DCPH reported 13 new cases Saturday, four Sunday and three Monday, as well as three new recoveries over those three days. There are now 392 active cases and 392 total recovered patients. The death toll remains at 22.

Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.