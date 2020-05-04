Tuesday is North Texas Giving Day

Tuesday is a day of giving in North Texas.

Communities Foundation of Texas’ North Texas Giving Day, the Dallas Cowboys and the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas have teamed up to raise support for the organizations and individuals who need help the most. With many nonprofits seeing an increase in demand for critical services and cancellations of in-person fundraising opportunities, all charitable organizations are reeling from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the North Texas Giving Day website.

From 6 a.m. to midnight on Tuesday, May 5, this collaborative will host an emergency response day of giving, North Texas Giving Tuesday Now, to encourage donor support for more than 3,000 area nonprofit organizations. More than $4 million has been raised during Early Giving days. Givers can find out which nonprofits they can help and what kind of help they need. If you want to help but aren’t able to contribute financially, there are plenty of ways to volunteer listed, as well.

