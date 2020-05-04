Home
Local coronavirus update — May 4

Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories Monday, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County from Saturday, May 2 through Monday, May 4, with links for more information.

Denton County Public Health reported 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three recoveries from Saturday through Monday.

Denton County reports 20 COVID-19 cases over three days

PM Pediatrics is offering COVID-19 antibody testing at its Flower Mound location.

Local pediatric care office offering COVID-19 antibody testing

The Blue Angels will fly over North Texas on Wednesday in a salute to healthcare workers, first responders and frontline workers.

Blue Angels to fly over DFW on Wednesday

Tuesday is North Texas Giving Day in an effort to raise money and engage volunteers to help local nonprofits, which are reeling from the impact of the pandemic.

Tuesday is North Texas Giving Day

For our other coronavirus-related news stories on other days, click here.

For more information about the coronavirus, how it spreads and what to do if you develop symptoms, click here.

