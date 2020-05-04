Local coronavirus update — May 4

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories Monday, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County from Saturday, May 2 through Monday, May 4, with links for more information.

Denton County Public Health reported 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three recoveries from Saturday through Monday.

PM Pediatrics is offering COVID-19 antibody testing at its Flower Mound location.

The Blue Angels will fly over North Texas on Wednesday in a salute to healthcare workers, first responders and frontline workers.

Tuesday is North Texas Giving Day in an effort to raise money and engage volunteers to help local nonprofits, which are reeling from the impact of the pandemic.

