Argyle approves site plan for Valley Creek Church

The Argyle Town Council voted unanimously last month to approve a Site Plan for Valley Creek Church’s future Argyle campus.

Valley Creek, which is based in Flower Mound and also has campuses in Denton and Lewisville, announced late last year that it purchased land in Argyle for a future campus. The 7.7-acre tract of land is in the southwest corner of FM 407 and Gateway Boulevard, between Hwy 377 and I-35W. It is currently an open pasture with an existing gas well pad site south of it, zoned Community Retail. Churches are a permitted use under that zoning, but Site Plan approval is required.

The Site Plan calls for the construction of a 35,700-square-foot church facility that will seat 750 people, a 409-space parking lot and the required landscaping. Town staff and the Development Review Committee determined that the proposed Site Plan complies with all minimum requirements of zoning and town development standards.

Council gave the church a five-year window to meet all tree requirements.

The church has not publicly announced any details about the construction and opening timeline.

Valley Creek won’t be the only large church on the block. Well Church, which has been meeting at Argyle High School for several years, will be building a 20,500-square-foot two-story church across the street.