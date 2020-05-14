Argyle to kick off Speedway graduations Monday

The first high school graduation ceremony in Denton County is set for Monday at Texas Motor Speedway, as Argyle High seniors will receive their diplomas in Victory Lane.

All Denton County school districts announced early this month that their commencement ceremonies will be held in a unique, socially-distanced experience at the speedway in southern Denton County. The following districts will celebrate at TMS: Aubrey ISD; Argyle ISD; Denton ISD; Krum ISD; Lake Dallas ISD; Lewisville ISD; Little Elm ISD; Northwest ISD; Pilot Point ISD; Ponder ISD; Sanger ISD and Westlake Academy.

Argyle will kick off the celebrations on Monday, May 18, at 5 p.m., according to a speedway spokesman, followed by Krum at 8 p.m.

Guyer High School’s ceremony will be held on May 22 at 3 p.m. Lewisville ISD’s commencement ceremonies will take place on their originally scheduled May dates — on May 23, Hebron High School’s ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., followed by Flower Mound at 2 p.m. and Marcus at 6 p.m. On May 24, Lewisville High School will start at noon and The Colony will start at 5 p.m.

“We were glad to be able to provide some ideas to our area superintendents on how in-person graduation ceremonies can continue,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We know this is an important rite of passage for our Denton County seniors and their families.”