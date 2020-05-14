Gyms, offices, more can reopen Monday

More local businesses can reopen Monday under Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders for the phased reopening of the state’s economy.

Abbott held a news conference early this month to announce the state’s phased reopening plan, and in it, he said that some businesses can reopen on Monday, May 18. Abbott said gyms can reopen at no more than 25% capacity, but they have to keep their showers and locker rooms closed and equipment must be disinfected after each use.

National fitness centers with locations in southern Denton County — such as Life Time, Fitness Connection and Anytime Fitness — have announced that they will reopen Monday with extra safety measures in place.

He also said office buildings can open with no more than five workers or 25% of the workforce, whichever is greater. Manufacturers that have been deemed nonessential can also reopen Monday, as long as they limit their occupancy to 25%.

Limited overnight camping will also be permitted at Texas state parks, starting Monday. The gradual reopening of overnight reservations will be limited to varying degrees depending on individual park occupancy, according to a news release from Texas Parks & Wildlife.