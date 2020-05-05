Texas salons can reopen Friday, gyms in mid-May

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that barber shops and hair and nail salons can reopen Friday and gyms can reopen in mid-May, provided they follow several restrictions.

Hair stylists will be able to only work with one customer at a time, and customers can only wait inside if they are able to stay at least 6 feet from others. Stylists and customers are encouraged to wear face masks.

Starting May 18, gyms will be required to operate at a maximum of 25% of capacity. Showers and locker rooms will be closed, and equipment must be disinfected after each use.

Abbott said there could be flare-ups as the state continues to reopen in phases. Retail stores and restaurant dining rooms reopened Friday at 25% capacity.

Abbott also clarified that funerals and weddings are permitted under his executive order from last week, and they should abide by the rules for churches with limited seating arrangements.

Bars are still closed, and Abbott said the state is still working on a reopening plan for them.

