Denton PD seeing increase in extreme high speeds

Denton police officers are seeing more drivers traveling at extremely high speeds because of lighter traffic.

On Tuesday, the department shared a photo of a speed radar gun reading 126 mph, which was from a vehicle headed south recently on I-35E near Buc-ee’s. A department spokesperson said that that stretch of the interstate is “particularly bad when it comes to speeding vehicles,” but officers “have seen an increase in drivers greatly exceeding the speed limit on all the highways in our area during the stay-at-home order.”

Traffic has been lighter than usual for about two months because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent business closures and social restrictions. That’s no excuse for speeding, police say.

“The speed limits have not changed,” DPD said on social media. “Our officers will not hesitate to stop vehicles who are endangering others, so please drive safely and slow down.”