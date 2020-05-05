Denton County getting new jury management system

On Tuesday, the Denton County Commissioners Court approved an agreement with Jury Systems Incorporated for $58,475 that the county expects will make its jury system more efficient.

The jury management program can provide a range of communications alternatives for potential Denton County jurors by providing notifications of cancellations and other information via text messages, according to a news release from the county.

“The JSI system will provide a lot more options on how we handle notifications to jurors,” said Denton County District Clerk David Trantham. “The whole goal is to increase efficiencies.”

For instance, once the system is in place, an individual receiving a summons could sign up for text messages to keep them notified of when to show up and where or to alert them of a cancellations prior to their scheduled appearance, according to the county.

“We know time is precious to everyone and this system, once it is operational, could allow individuals an easier way of staying informed about their jury service without having to travel to the Courthouse only to be dismissed,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

Travis County developed a similar program that allows jurors to choose when they would be available to serve once they receive a summons in addition to receiving text message alerts if a case is dismissed and their service is no longer needed.

“The public has to be involved to make the program beneficial for them in the long run,” Trantham said.

The approval for purchase on Tuesday allows the District Clerk to create a jury plan, which will be brought before Commissioners Court for approval.