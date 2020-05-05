Northlake police moving to new facility

“Our biggest asset are the men and women who serve the community of Northlake, be it police, public works, or other staff – all are essential to the smooth operation of services we provide,” Crawford said. “The new police building will allow us to serve the community better with a larger lobby area, soft interview room, and public restroom in the entrance area of the building. The camera system installed on the outside of the building will allow members of the community to make package exchanges or child custody transitions in the front parking lot in a safe environment.”

The new building also features a training room that will also function as a community room when local organizations need a meeting space, according to a news release from the town.

After about seven years in the former location, Mayor David Rettig and the Northlake Town Council determined that NPD had outgrown the existing facility and required new technology. The old facility will function temporarily as an annex for the public works department, according to the town.