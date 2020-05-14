Bartonville Town Update — May 2020

Greetings Bartonville!

At this writing, I am wishing everyone health, safety, and sanity during these unprecedented times. I am so glad spring is here with nice weather for exercising and walking. It is nice to see so many enjoying the outdoors (safely, of course).

As Texas starts the gradual process of reopening, we need to continue our vigilance. On Thursday, April 16, we received word from the Denton County Public Health Department that the Town of Bartonville had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 and as of this writing the number has increased to two. As this is on our doorstep, it reminds us that this is not someone else’s issue. It is a worldwide issue, a Texas issue, a big city issue, and a small-town concern. We need to remain safe and aware.

Our town continues to actively monitor and adjust to the COVID-19 situation, working with Denton County and the State of Texas to ensure the health and safety of our residents. To this end, on April 29, 2020, the Town Council extended our declaration of a local state of disaster due to public health emergency as follows:

All town-sponsored programs, activities and classes are suspended through May 31, 2020.

Bartonville Municipal Court is delaying all Court proceedings through May 31, 2020.

Board/Commission meetings are cancelled through May 31, 2020.

All development applications are suspended through May 15, 2020, and the Town will begin accepting such applications after that date.

Town offices will remain closed to citizen traffic during normal operating hours, and for inquiries, please contact either the Town Administrator or the Town Secretary. Staff is available to assist you during normal business hours by phone, email, and online.

All closures and cancellations will be reassessed and modified as conditions change.

If you haven’t already done so, sign up to stay connected with the town electronically by visiting townofbartonville.com/stayconnected to get our latest updates. Please continue to follow the safety recommendations as outlined at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html and watch out for each other. If you are tracking local COVID-19 data, go to dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.

The generosity of our neighbors continues to amaze me. We continue to get inquiries about “How can we help.” Be mindful of your neighbors. Consider giving to one of our many local charities. Several that are working to prevent hunger include the North Texas Food Bank, Salvation Army, Christian Community Action, as well as many others. If you are able, blood banks are in short supply.

I also want to thank our local businesses who continue to give back. Both The Bartonville Store and Marty B’s have donated meals to the local community. If you are getting carry-out or delivery, please continue to support our local restaurants.

Congratulations to our Town Secretary Tammy Dixon on being awarded the 2020 Municipal Clerk’s Office Achievement of Excellence Award (one of 18 winning cities out of 595 eligible cities) by the Texas Municipal Clerks Association, Inc. This award recognizes excellence in effective and efficient management of resources in a Municipal Clerk’s Office; engagement with citizens, elected officials, and staff; and demonstrated compliance with local, state, and federal standards.

Our town administrator, Michael Montgomery, has left us for a new position in Colorado. He has been a great leader of our town staff, servant to the community and will be greatly missed. The town is currently reviewing options to fill the position.

One final note. You may be hearing about strains on government budgets due to reduced tax revenue and higher expenditures. I am so proud of the proactive and conservative nature of your Bartonville Town Council and happy to state the town is on a solid financial footing. Over the past several years we have reduced costs in multiple areas while we improved roads, renovated town hall, replaced street signage, and completed other needed projects.

It is Texas springtime, so be weather aware. This is also the time of mosquito breeding, so please remove standing water. These have been trying times, and as a community, we have come together.