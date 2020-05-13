Speed limits on FM 2499 being raised in Highland Village

The Texas Department of Transportation recently performed a speed zone study on FM 2499 from FM 2181 to the Tarrant County line and determined the speed limit zones need to be changed, according to a news release from the city. TxDOT is implementing the new speed limit from the northern city limit to the northern intersection of FM 2499 and Highland Shores/Castlewood Boulevard from 45 to 50 mph and the speed limit from that intersection down to FM 407 to be changed from 40 to 45 mph.

Farm roads are run by the state and their speed limits are set by TxDOT and must be adopted by the local entities.

The new speed limits signs are expected to be installed soon after May 29, according to the city.