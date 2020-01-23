New church campuses coming to Argyle

Two new church campuses are coming to FM 407 in Argyle.

The Well Church is a community church that has been meeting at Argyle High School on Sundays for several years. The church announced about a year ago that it was purchasing land on the north side of FM 407, between Hwy 377 and I-35W. And last month, the Argyle Town Council approved a site plan for the church.

The site plan is for a 20,500-square-foot two-story facility, parking lot and landscaping. The Well Church will seat 500 people. Additional buildings are also planned, but they will require future site plan approval. The church plans to create park space, a community plaza, areas for food trucks and more for the community to use.

The land is zoned Agricultural, and churches are a permitted use in that zoning but site plan approval is required for nonresidential use in Agricultural zoning.

Another church recently announced its plans for a new campus, and it will be right across the street.

Valley Creek Church, which is based in Flower Mound and also has campuses in Denton and Lewisville — announced late last year that it has purchased land to build a new campus in Argyle. The land is on the south side of FM 407, between Hwy 377 and I-35W.

A spokesperson for the church said Thursday that it is too early to estimate a timeline or provide details about the Argyle campus.