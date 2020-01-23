Marcus basketball teams give back

For the third straight year, the Marcus High School boys basketball teams spent several hours earlier this month volunteering at the North Texas Food Bank.

About 85 players and coaches, freshman through varsity, put practice on hold on Jan. 4 to go to the facility in Plano to sort and pack food and clothing, according to Mindy Walters, whose son, Garrett, is on the varsity team. The team left the school at 8 a.m. and got back at 1 p.m.

Also each year, the McDonald’s restaurant at 3601 FM 407 in Flower Mound donates sausage biscuits for the team to eat on the way to the facility.