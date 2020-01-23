Wise Hospital at Argyle earns Gold Seal of Approval

Wise Health Surgical Hospital underwent an onsite review during which The Joint Commission evaluated compliance with national disease-specific care standards, quality measures, consistency, safety, patient care, as well as the joint replacement specific requirements, according to a news release from the hospital. The Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement Certification was established in 2016 and is awarded for a two-year period. The program was developed in response to the growing number of patients undergoing a total hip or total knee replacement surgery, as well as the increased focus on clinical evidence-based patient care as it relates to pain management, quality of life issues, functional limitation in mobility and the return to normal daily activities.