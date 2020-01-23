Christian school to open satellite campuses locally

Harvest Christian Academy, a Christian school based in north Fort Worth, announced Wednesday that it will launch two satellite campuses in southern Denton County.

HCA plans to offer accredited Christian education for the 2020-21 school year at Lantana Community Church, 2200 Jeter Road East, and Lake Sharon Community Church, 2650 Oakmont Drive in Corinth, according to a HCA news release. HCA has served north Tarrant County for 26 years, and it is “excitedly expanding its discipleship-based Kingdom Education to prepare the next generation of Christian leaders.”

The satellite locations will offer PreK-2 through PreK-4 with part-time and full-time options, while K-12 will be full-time, five days a week. Athletics and related co-curricular programs will be available, and “affordable tuition rates are being finalized now.”

HCA is inviting interested families in the area to attend a Parent Interest Meeting on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at Lantana Church. For more information, click here or email [email protected]