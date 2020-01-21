Flower Mound welcomed a baker’s dozen new restaurants in 2019

Thirteen new restaurants opened in 2019 in the town of Flower Mound, but at least almost as many shut their doors.
The new restaurants are mostly owned by local restaurateurs or are part of small chains. The only nationwide chains new to town are Burgerim and Chipotle Mexican Grill. The following eateries opened in the town last year, according to a town spokesperson:
Restaurants Opened
- Giro Pizza, 3711 Justin Road
- Rustico Wood Fired Grill & Wine Bar, 3701 Justin Road
- Istanbul Cuisine Mediterranean Grill, 2911 Cross Timbers Road
- Sushi Yamazaki, 4130 Justin Road
- Morning Edition, 308 Parker Square Road
- Craft Pies Pizza Co., 2451 Lakeside Parkway
- Fiori Italian Restaurant, 1221 Flower Mound Road
- The Original Joey O’s, 310 Parker Square Road
- Ramen Mura, 6100 Long Prairie Road
- Burgerim, 2401 Lakeside Parkway
- Joy Chinese Cuisine, 1913 Justin Road
- Boil & Bake Bagels, 2601 Flower Mound Road
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1900 Long Prairie Road
At least 11 restaurants closed during 2019 (or possibly just a day or two after New Year’s). The town isn’t always notified when a business closes its doors, so the following list may not be comprehensive.
Restaurants Closed
- Red Hot & Blue, 2608 Long Prairie Road
- Penn Station East Coast Subs, 5851 Long Prairie Road
- State Draft House, 1050 Flower Mound Road
- Vega’s Cocina and Cantina, 1050 Flower Mound Road
- The Catch, 3651 Justin Road
- The Table, 3701 Justin Road
- El Chico Café, 2111 Justin Road
- The Empress of China, 1913 Justin Road
- Smashburger, 3651 Justin Road
- Carvao Brazilian Steakhouse, 2401 Lakeside Parkway
- Which Wich, 5801 Long Prairie Road