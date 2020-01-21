Flower Mound welcomed a baker’s dozen new restaurants in 2019

Thirteen new restaurants opened in 2019 in the town of Flower Mound, but at least almost as many shut their doors.

The new restaurants are mostly owned by local restaurateurs or are part of small chains. The only nationwide chains new to town are Burgerim and Chipotle Mexican Grill. The following eateries opened in the town last year, according to a town spokesperson:

Restaurants Opened

At least 11 restaurants closed during 2019 (or possibly just a day or two after New Year’s). The town isn’t always notified when a business closes its doors, so the following list may not be comprehensive.

Restaurants Closed