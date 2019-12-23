Upscale hamburger chain Smashburger closes Flower Mound location

Smashburger in Flower Mound abruptly closed down on Friday, Dec. 20.

The 2,200-square-foot restaurant at FM 407 and Chinn Chapel Road opened on July 16, 2014.

The Denver, Colo.-based fast food chain has 11 locations in DFW, according to its website.

The company sent the following response to our inquiry about the closure: “We constantly review our restaurant portfolio and make strategic decisions to better our position for the future. We are sad to see the location go, but are extremely grateful for the local community for their continued support over the years.”