Weir: Dan Rochelle running for constable in Precinct 3

As we inch closed to the Texas primary vote on March 3rd we’ll be hearing more from those candidates who are hoping voters will select them as the standard bearer in the political party to which they belong. One of those on the ballot will be Dan Rochelle, a longtime Lewisville resident and veteran law-enforcement officer running for the nomination to Constable in the Republican primary. Mr. Rochelle came over for an interview to tell our viewers about his career and why he’s running for Constable. The following is a short biography sent by Mr. Rochelle:

“As a teenager, Dan moved to Lewisville in the mid 1980’s with his dad and has lived in Precinct 3 for the last 34 years. In 1990 while working full-time at Dallas ISD, he put himself through police academy at Dallas Baptist University. His career started in 1991, when Chief Steve McFadden hired him as a patrol officer at the Lewisville Police Department.

“Early in his job at LPD, he moved into leadership roles, serving as a field training officer and instructor. As a sergeant in patrol, he worked in traffic and special operations. As a lieutenant, Dan served as a patrol watch commander and the jail, property and evidence manager, and he was over the warrant officers and court bailiffs and oversaw a 1.7-million-dollar budget.

“In 2014, Chief Russ Kerbow promoted him to captain. In that role, he has overseen a $1.7 million budget and has supervised numerous areas of the department including the jail, property and evidence, detective bureaus, narcotics, training division, warrant officers and court bailiffs, school resource officers and other special units such as SWAT, K-9 and street crimes. In his over 28 years with LPD, Dan has worked 22 years as a supervisor.

“Dan has also been responsible in maintaining LPD’s recognized status with the Texas Police Chiefs Association Best Practices program. For the past eight years, he has assembled a team and prepared for the on-site audits. Dan has also served as an accessor for the program, travelling to other agencies throughout Texas and conducting audits.

“Twice Dan has been awarded the lifesaving award from the city. He also received the Lewisville Fire Department’s Exemplary Action Award for entering a structure fire to look for children thought to be inside, and he is a two-time recipient of the Supervisor of the Year award. In addition, he has nine perfect annual attendance awards.

“Like many officers, Dan has worked part time jobs in the community. You may recognize him from the over two decades of working security at Fighting Farmer and Marauder football and basketball games. He’s also worked for many years with the Medical Center Lewisville hospital. Currently, he coordinates 21 police officers, providing security for patients and staff. He also works with hospital management and serves on the Behavioral Emergency Response Team (BERT) committee.

“Even with his busy schedule, Dan has served in various volunteer roles in the community, including on the US Postal Service Entrepreneur Committee, and as a member and Chairperson for Lewisville ISD’s School Health Advisory Committee (SHAC). Dan also helped create and launch the LPCAA Battle of the Badge softball fundraiser for the Children’s Advocacy Center and coached the first couple of years. He even enjoyed using his culinary skills as a grill cook for Marcus High School’s annual EHS carnival at Central Elementary.

“Dan has one daughter, Gabby who has grown up here in Precinct 3 and attended schools in LISD as a Highland Village Viking, a Briarhill Bulldog and then as a Marcus Marauder, lettering in Choir. She’s currently attending NCTC.” For more info on the candidate: www.rochelleforconstable.com.