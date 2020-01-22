Home
Southern Denton County Local News

HVPD cracking down on parking violations in Tartan Trail area

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment
Post Ad – Top

The Highland Village Police Department is warning residents in one neighborhood that it is addressing “wide-spread parking violations” in the area.

The department shared on social media Tuesday that it has been made aware of ongoing parking issues in the Tartan Trail area, near Unity Park and Heritage Elementary School. Highland Village officers left several parking violation notices, alerting residents that their vehicles were parked incorrectly and soon, the department will begin issuing citations for such violations.

The main issue, according to the violation, is people are parking on the wrong side of the roadway. Vehicles must be parked with the direction of the normal flow of traffic.

Content Ad – (Bottom of Posts)

About The Author

Mark Smith

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related posts

Leave a Reply