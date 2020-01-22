HVPD cracking down on parking violations in Tartan Trail area

The Highland Village Police Department is warning residents in one neighborhood that it is addressing “wide-spread parking violations” in the area.

The department shared on social media Tuesday that it has been made aware of ongoing parking issues in the Tartan Trail area, near Unity Park and Heritage Elementary School. Highland Village officers left several parking violation notices, alerting residents that their vehicles were parked incorrectly and soon, the department will begin issuing citations for such violations.

The main issue, according to the violation, is people are parking on the wrong side of the roadway. Vehicles must be parked with the direction of the normal flow of traffic.