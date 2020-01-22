Brad Sherwood to perform in Lewisville

Whose Line Is It Anyway? star Brad Sherwood will take the stage at Medical City Lewisville Grand Theater, 100 North Charles St., this weekend.

Billed as “just like a live version of Whose Line,” Sherwood will conjure original scenes and songs based on audience suggestions, according to a MCL Grand news release. Some in the crowd may even get to join in on the action.

Sherwood was on all seven seasons of the American version of Whose Line and was the only LA actor to appear on three seasons of the British incarnation, according to the news release. Sherwood has also appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Drew Carey Show, and was a frequent panelist on Chelsea Lately, To Tell the Truth, Jury Duty, and Hollywood Squares.

The show is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25. The Box Office and bar at MCL Grand open at 7 p.m. and doors open for seating at 7:30 pm. The show may contain adult or mature content.

Tickets range from $20-$40 and can be purchased at MCLGrand.tix.com or over the phone at 972-219-8446. Lewisville residents may purchase select $15 tickets in-person at MCL Grand during normal business hours with proof of residency.