Denton PD to hold Citizen’s Police Academy

The Denton Police Department is now accepting applications for its upcoming Citizen’s Police Academy.

The three-month program gives residents a hands-on and behind-the-scenes look at their local police department, according to a news release from Denton PD. Students will be able to experience the department’s use of force simulator and will meet Kaution, Denton’s police K-9. Participants will also be given the chance to ride out with a police officer during their shift.

Classes start Feb. 10, and will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Monday for 12 weeks. For more information and to apply, contact Community Resource Officer Shane Kizer at [email protected]