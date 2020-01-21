DCTA completes 19-mile Rail Trail

The Denton County Transportation Authority’s 19-mile A-train Rail Trail is now complete following years of construction.

The final construction project phase connecting the Highland Village/Lewisville Lake station to downtown Lewisville was completed last month, according to a DCTA news release. The trail runs alongside the agency’s commuter rail line and was designed to complement its surroundings and adjacent facilities in Denton County.

With construction now complete, passengers and residents who utilize the trail can now walk, bike or run across the full 19-mile trail from Denton to Lewisville that has many amenities, scenic views, connecting city trails and easy transfers to the A-train commuter rail line.

