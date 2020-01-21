Marcus theatre troupe invited to International Thespian Festival

Marcus High School’s theatre troupe is among a handful from around the country that has been invited to the International Thespian Festival this summer in Bloomington, Indiana.

Seven schools have been invited to perform on the main stage at the nation’s leading high school theatre festival, according to a news release from the Educational Theatre Association. The invitations are based on productions that were adjudicated last fall; four more will be invited this spring. The International Thespian Festival, produced by the Educational Theatre Association , celebrates student achievement in the performing arts. It’s expected that more than 5,000 high school drama students and their teachers will come together for a weeklong immersion in workshops; interaction with colleges, industry leaders, and Broadway professionals; and opportunities to be inspired by the best high school theatre in the nation.

The 57th event this year takes place June 22-27 at a larger venue on the campus of Indiana University. The site offers more performance stages with larger seating capacity than have been previously available, according to the news release.

The highly coveted invitation signals achievement of superior work in theatre, according to EdTA’s Director of Events Nancy Brown.

“It is a real honor,” Brown said, “because we send screening teams out all across the U.S. and Canada during the school year and only 11 schools will be selected to present their shows on the main stage. These Thespian troupes have earned a slot among those honored few.”