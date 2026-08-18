Highland Village City Update – August 2026

Well, that was a fast summer break for the kiddos – they are back in school on August 12.

That means school buses, school drop-off and pickup lines, and many kids walking to school or riding their bikes, scooters, or other Micro-mobility devices. We are seeing more and more students riding scooters and other Micro-mobility devices. Parents, teach your kids to comply with the City’s Micro-mobility ordinance, which requires those under 18 to wear a helmet, ride one rider per device, walk the device through crosswalks, and not use phones, earbuds, or headphones while riding, and to yield right-of-way to pedestrians.

Our School Resource Officers provided training at all Highland Village schools to educate everyone on the ordinance’s rules. The department has moved to enforcement. Avoid a citation and a fine, and ensure your kids know and follow the rules.

We are also seeing more and more e-motorcycles. There is a difference between an e-bike and an e-motorcycle. Electric bikes have fully operational pedals, a motor under 750 watts, a top speed of 28 mph, and they can be ridden on trails and bike lanes. On the other hand, electric motorcycles do not have pedals; they travel at a much higher speed, and riders must have a driver’s license, registration, and insurance, and they are not allowed on bike lanes or our trails. Additionally, e-motorcycles are treated the same as gas-powered motorcycles under the law.

Some of you may have a golf cart that you will use to drop off and pick up your child from school. Remember, the City has an ordinance that regulates the operation of golf carts, neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs), and slow-moving vehicles (SMVs). Vehicles must comply with all applicable State and Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. These types of vehicles are not allowed on FM 2499/Village Pkwy., FM 407, or Highland Village Rd. unless they are crossing at a controlled intersection. The driver must be licensed, and specific safety equipment must be installed. Additionally, permits are required and are valid for two years at no cost. Permits are issued at the Police Department on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you have questions, call Police Records at (972) 317-5558, Ext. 555 for more information.

Let’s all remember to follow the rules, slow down in the school zones, watch for the kids, pay attention to the school crossing guards, and obey their signals. If we all focus on our surroundings and remember to be patient, we can make this the best start to the school year yet.

The summer months are when staff presents the budget to the Council. This year marks a transition we have been anticipating. Many cities across Texas are experiencing a changing financial landscape. Rising costs, state-imposed limits on local revenue growth, and the realities of being a mature, nearly built-out community are framing our budget discussion and future financial planning. As a Council, we are balancing providing core City services along with maintaining the exceptional quality of life, outstanding public safety, beautiful parks, and well-maintained infrastructure that make Highland Village one of the most desirable places to live. Detailed information about the budget and how we are planning for the future can be found at highlandvillage.org/Budget.

Lower Sellmeyer Park will be getting a new playground. Replacing the Lower Sellmeyer Park playground has been a thoughtful, community-driven process from the very beginning. The aging playground was identified for replacement and included as part of the City’s 2022 bond program to ensure this neighborhood park continues to serve area families for years to come. As planning began, City staff met with residents to learn what they would like to see at the park. That feedback was shared with playground manufacturers, who developed conceptual designs reflecting the community’s priorities. The concepts were then presented to residents through a public survey, allowing them to help select their preferred design. Based on that overwhelming community input, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board recommended the final concept, and City Council approved both the playground design and the construction contract. We appreciate everyone who took the time to participate in the process and look forward to bringing this exciting new playground to the community. Stay tuned for updates as staff moves through the process.

We have a few new businesses coming to Highland Village. iSmash was recently approved to build its first North Texas location in the city. Shake Shack in The Shops at Highland Village is set to open in mid-August. Mio Nonno is moving to the old Rockfish location. Hudson House is renovating the Corner Bakery spot. Fern and Finch Coffee and J. Crew Factory are planning to open soon. Collective Boutiques has opened in the former Painted Tree space. The Clover Table Mahjong & Events, Excite! Event Center, All Things Lovely, and Merle Norman Cosmetics are all now open. Stop in and welcome these new businesses to Highland Village!

The splash pad at Doubletree Ranch Park has been a popular amenity this summer. Remember, the splash pad is open until Labor Day. The kids will love a summer day at the splash pad, then stop at Handel’s Ice Cream, Froyo Joe’s, Ben & Jerry’s, or Great American Cookie for a sweet treat. It sounds like the perfect way to finish out the season!

There really is a lot happening in Highland Village! Please remember to pay attention as school starts. I am continually humbled and honored to serve as your mayor.