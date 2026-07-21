New Highland Village coffee shop to feature unique tastes from across the nation

A new coffee spot in Highland Village hopes to crate an environment that combines the calmness of the Pacific Northwest, Southern charm and a touch of Kentucky.

Fern & Finch Coffee is targeting an opening date in late September at the Marketplace at Highland Village shopping center in suite 305 at 3090 Justin Road.

According to owner Jodelle Groves, the shop will feature coffee from Dallas, teas from Washington and some sort of bourbon latte inspired by Kentucky.

The influence stems from places close to the hearts of Groves and her husband, Tim.

Owners Tim and Jodelle Groves met while Tim was in Seattle serving with the United States Navy. He is originally from Kentucky, but Jodelle convinced him to stay in Seattle, where they ended up raising three kids together.

The couple saw a chance to relocate after two of the three moved away, including one to Austin, which is how Tim and Jodelle fell in love with Texas – inspiring their move to Flower Mound.

It also inspired the name of the shop. The fern represents the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest and the finch represents the warmth and charm of the South.

“When Tim started working remote, we could go anywhere,” said Jodelle. “So, we followed the sun, and the people of Texas helped us fall in love.”

Now, they want to ingrain themselves in the southern Denton County community, giving anyone that visits Fern & Finch a place they instantly belong.

It was important to Jodelle, who knew exactly what it felt like to move somewhere without knowing anyone.

“We’re excited to build more of a community here,” she said. “And we hope that everyone who walks through our doors feels welcome.”

Part of that community feel includes giving back. Fern & Finch has partnered with Flower Mound-based CYT Dallas to support their mission of promoting the arts while developing character, creativity and faith among the young community.

Jodelle said Fern & Finch will also serve pastries, including gluten-free options, from a local bakery and use handmade syrups without preservatives.

Fern & Finch also wants to ensure guests have plenty of space to sit, so there will be booth options and tables that can be reserved an hour at a time.

The shop will get its coffee from Oak Cliff in Dallas, but will also bring in some iconic products from Tim and Jodelle’s hometowns.

A partnership with Pike Place Market in Seattle will bring in Market Spice Tea and Tim’s hometown of Bardstown, Kentucky will influence some sort of bourbon latte creation.

“We’re excited,” said Jodelle Groves. “We’re really hoping to source most of our stuff locally or from the Pacific Northwest.”

According to a filing with the state, about $135,000 worth of renovation work will start in August and is expected to be completed in early September.

For more information on the shop, visit Fern & Finch’s website.