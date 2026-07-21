Dog salon plans new location in Flower Mound

Flower Mound’s four-legged friends will soon have a new place to get their groom on.

Salty Dawg Pet Salon is expected to open a new location at The Highlands at Flower Mound shopping center, according to a filing with the state.

It is expected to go in at 6161 Long Prairie Road, suite 120.

Salty Dawg Pet Salon aims to revolutionize pet care by putting pets’ well-being and comfort first.

The salon offers a dog wash service featuring a cleansing blueberry facial, coat-specific shampoo, nail trimming, ear cleaning and fur blowouts.

It also offers tidying hair trims and full grooming services that are tailored to dog breeds, coats, size and personality, according to the brand’s site.

Salty Dawg also has a boutique and bakery that features specialty treats, toys and more.

The salon was founded in 2018. Flower Mound’s location will join other locations in Atlanta and Columbus, Georgia; Masonboro, North Carolina and Frisco.

According to the filing, $80,000 worth of construction is expected to start in early August and be completed in by November.