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Bartonville Kroger invites customers to celebrate at grand reopening event

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
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Kroger Marketplace at Lantana Town Center in Bartonville.

Kroger wants to show off a new renovation at its Bartonville location, and visitors have a chance to cash in.

The grocer at Lantana Town Center will host a grand reopening event at 9:30 a.m. Friday to show off its newly remodeled Marketplace.

According to a press release from Kroger, the event will feature an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, giveaways, product samples and discounts on items throughout the store.

The first 200 shoppers beginning at 8 a.m. will receive breakfast, courtesy of Kroger.

Bartonville Mayor Jaclyn Carrington and Kroger executives will offer some remarks about the $2.5 million renovation project.

The store also plans to announce a donation to a local food partner amid the upgrade reveal.

“After months of renovations, Kroger is proud to welcome the community to a refreshed store experience,” said the store.

Some of those enhancements include improvements to décor and layout, a wider array of local, natural and healthy grocery options and expanded selections in the bakery, deli, produce, floral, meat and seafood departments.

Following the event, from July 24-29 customers at this store can access a unique weekly as featuring limited-time discounts exclusively for the Bartonville location.

Customers can also cash in on an additional 20 cents off per gallon at the store’s fuel center on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

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Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

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