Community mourns loss of Lewisville ISD grad stationed in Jordan

A Lewisville ISD graduate was among three U.S. troops killed in an Iranian missile strike on a base in Jordan.

Isabella Gonzales, 19 of Carrollton, graduated from Hebron High School in the class of 2025 and jumped straight into military service with the United States Army.

“Not long ago, Isabella walked the halls of Hebron as a student, a classmate and a friend. Her decision to serve after graduation speaks volumes of her character,” said Lewisville ISD in a post to social media. “She gave her life in that service, and our district is heartbroken by her loss.”

According to a report from WFAA, officials said the strike that killed Gonzales was carried out with an Iranian missile and drones.

The district was just one of many entities around Denton County that offered kind words about Gonzales.

“This tragedy is especially close to home as Denton County has lost one of our own, with the loss of Private Isabella Gonzales,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Her service and sacrifice are a source of profound pride and sorrow for our county. Please join me in praying for all of the families affected by this tragedy, for those who were wounded, and for our men and women serving around the world who continue to answer the call to serve.”

Carrollton, the hometown of Gonzales, came together to honor her, as well.

“Gonzales will be remembered as a national hero,” said The City of Carrollton in a post to social media. “The City of Carrollton community extends its deepest condolences to her family, friends and everyone who knew or served alongside her.”

One other service member, 25-year-old 1st Lieutenant Tyler James Feehan of Hawaii, was killed in the strike in Jordan, in addition to five others that were injured.

According to officials, a controlled operation to detonate an unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way track drone in Iraq left one service member dead and another injured.

“Our prayers are with [Gonzales’] family, her fellow soldiers and all who serve in harm’s way,” said Congressman Brandon Gill.

Governor Greg Abbott, local representative Ben Bumgarner and state senator Tan Parker also weighed in on the loss of Gonzales via social media.

According to a report from NBC, Gonzales and Feehan were part of a longtime, ongoing mission to counter ISIS, Operation Inherent Resolve, which began in 2014.

“On behalf of the students, staff and families of Lewisville ISD, we extend our deepest sympathy to Isabella’s family, her friends and all who loved her,” said the district. “We are holding them close during this incredibly difficult time.”