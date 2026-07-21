From Fairways to Family Health: Terry Family Insurance brings clarity to health coverage

Many would say Blake Terry had it made. Before jumping into the health insurance industry and opening his own firm six years ago, he spent nearly 20 years managing golf courses. That’s right—every day, his office consisted of rolling fairways, perfectly manicured greens, long, friendly chats with course members in the pro shop, and some of the most scenic views imaginable.

Sure, there’s plenty of hard work involved in the hospitality industry, including keeping everyone happy, solving complex issues, and ensuring daily operations run smoothly. But there are certainly worse places to be than on a golf course somewhere.

So, Blake isn’t surprised at all when someone inevitably asks why the switch to health insurance.

“It certainly sounds like drastically different worlds to someone you strike up a conversation with at a networking event,” Blake said. “Trust me, it wasn’t like I sat down one day and decided, ‘You know what? I’ve had enough.’ I enjoyed that time in my life a great deal.”

The issue was never the golf industry itself. Blake loved the people, the work, and the relationships he built. But he also had a growing family at home. He and his wife, Melissa, have been married for 22 years and have four children. Needless to say, the realities of a hospitality schedule (nights, weekends, etc.) became harder to ignore. He craved a career that would allow him to be more present at home while keeping the things that mattered most—relationships, customer service, problem-solving, and caring for people.

“When you peel it all back, the two worlds are very similar,” he said. “Shopping for health insurance can be a very frustrating and complex process for a lot of people. That is, unless you have someone in your corner to guide you and do things the right way.”

He added, “That’s who I am, and I carried all of that over into the health insurance space. People appreciate that.”

Navigating the world of health insurance can be overwhelming, but Terry Family Insurance in Argyle has quickly become the go-to adviser for self-employed individuals and families, small business owners, and early retirees who need help with finding affordable coverage that is also tailored to their unique needs and covers all of life’s many what-ifs.

As an independent broker, Blake isn’t beholden to one specific carrier or provider. For his clients, that means access to regulated health insurance plan options that may not always be available through a quick online search, unbiased guidance, and recommendations tailored to their needs. And with Blake’s emphasis on clarity and building genuine relationships with the people he works with, the result is the ability to make informed decisions rather than being stuck in an endless loop of guesswork.

There’s no hidden agenda—just honest, straightforward service.

“You can buy health insurance online, but what many people don’t realize is that they’re only shopping from 50% of what’s really out there. So they are limited from the very start,” Blake said. “Also, many people who do find themselves shopping online are learning as they go. They’re trying to make wise decisions, but they also get caught up in what makes the most sense for their budget. My job is to direct them through education rather than fear. More importantly, protect them against major medical claims and financial ruin. They should have access to the care they need when something critical happens.”

Blake started his practice in 2020, a year many would say changed the game of health insurance forever. Virtually overnight, healthcare became a topic of daily conversation as families, employees, employers, and retirees grappled with new, even more complex questions about coverage, access to care, and financial protection.

Many first-time health insurance brokers might have chosen to pivot—especially when starting up a new firm. Blake didn’t flinch, instead relying on the idea that in the face of so much change and complexity, it was more important than ever to have someone in your corner to understand your situation, walk through the options, and consider all angles before settling on one particular plan.

Today, Terry Family Insurance—as well as the man and family behind it—is thriving more than ever.

Yes, the fairways and greens were traded in for insurance plans and provider networks, but Blake’s approach remains the same: build relationships, earn trust, and help people find the best path forward.

“There’s nothing simple about the health insurance industry,” he said. “My goal is to begin with the end in mind. If we can have an open conversation and identify your needs and wants, we can make sense of it all. That’s what I am here for.”

For more information, please visit terryfamilyinsurance.com.

(Sponsored content by Steve Gamel)