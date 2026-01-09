Local police departments warn about rise in electric bike, scooter incidents

Local police departments have taken notice to an increased use of motorized scooters and electric bikes, which they say also brought an increase risk of accidents.

“Across the country, emergency rooms are treating hundreds of thousands of injuries tied to these devices, and the numbers are rising,” said Denton County ESD No. 1 and 2 in a statement. “As more people use these e-bikes and electric scooters, injuries have climbed sharply.”

At least two accidents involving young people on micro-mobility devices were reported in Lantana over the past week, resulting in injuries.

The department shared a report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission that indicated injuries associated with e-scooters, e-bikes, hoverboards and similar micro-mobility devices increased by 21% from 2021 to 2022.

From 2017 to 2022, injuries climbed from 8,500 to more than 56,000.

“These statistics remind us that, while micro-mobility devices may be compact, the injuries that cause are not trivial,” said DCESD. “Particularly when riders aren’t prepared or protected.”

Highland Village passed a city ordinance in 2023 that aimed to set guidelines for micro-mobility device users that would prevent serious injury.

According to previous reporting from The Cross Timbers Gazette, the ordinance defined micro-mobility devices and the required equipment, set general prohibitions, operational rules and penalties.

“The goals of the group were to update the scooter ordinance to include all micro-mobility devices, to focus on education, safety, enforceability, an ordinance palatable to our community and the ability to maintain versatility for future needs,” stated a press release from the city at the time of the ordinance discussion.

In May 2025, the Town of Flower Mound followed suit.

The town’s ordinance laid out the guidelines for what was considered a micro-mobility device, when they could be used, how they could be used and what the punishments were for violating the ordinance.

In areas like Lantana that aren’t subject to town or city ordinances, the Denton County ESD said it is still important to take note of ways for riders of all ages to stay safe:

1. Always Wear Protective Gear

A properly fitted helmet is the most important piece of gear you can wear. Consider gloves, knee pads, and elbow pads too — especially if you’re new to riding or heading out on busy roads.

2. Be Visible

Ride with bright clothing and use lights or reflectors, especially at dawn, dusk, or after dark. Making yourself easy to see helps drivers, pedestrians, and other riders notice you early.

3. Follow Traffic Laws

Motorized scooters and e‑bikes must obey all traffic signals, stop signs, and lane rules just like bicycles and vehicles. Familiarize yourself with local laws, regulations, and ordinances.

4. Ride Sober

Never operate your device under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Impairment slows reaction time and increases your risk of crashing.

5. Maintain Your Ride

Before every trip, check brakes, tires, and lights. A small issue can quickly become a big problem at speed.

6. Charge Safely

Use only manufacturer‑approved chargers and*never leave devices charging unattended to reduce fire risk.

7. Be Predictable and Alert

Don’t weave through traffic, ride on crowded sidewalks, or push your device beyond its intended speed. Stay alert — always watch for cars, pedestrians, and road hazards.

8. If you’re involved in or witness an e-bike/scooter accident

Call 911 immediately. Quick action can prevent worse injuries and help first responders.

“At Denton County ESD No. 1, our firefighters and paramedics see firsthand how quickly a fun ride can turn into a life-changing emergency,” said the department. “Understanding the risks and following these proven safety practices can help protect you and everyone around you. Together, we can keep our streets safer for riders and drivers alike.”

The Town of Northlake recently posted a reminder on Facebook for how micro-mobility devices should be handled safely.

Argyle’s police department also acknowledged the present dangers of micro-mobility devices and normal bicycles, as well.

“One of the nicest parts of our town is the scenic roadways that run through it, and we often see both vehicles and cyclists utilizing them,” said the department on Facebook. “We have also begun seeing e-bikes on a few of our roadways within the Town of Argyle and the portion of Harvest that we patrol (east of Harvest Way), so it is important to remind everyone of some very important rules of the road found in Texas Transportation Code Chapter 551.”