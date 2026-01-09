Flower Mound Planning and Zoning Commissioner announces bid for Town Council seat

Flower Mound Town Council will need to fill two vacancies in the May election and Planning and Zoning Commissioner Clare Harris announced on Monday she will be seeking a seat.

Harris made the announcement at Monday’s Town Council meeting, where she said she will be seeking the Place 5 seat.

Along with serving on P&Z, Harris served on the environmental conservation commission, the Blue Ribbon Bond Committee and graduated from the Town’s Citizen Academy.

“I have seen, and believe strongly, that local government works best when it is non-partisan, community-focused and grounded in local decision made by local people,” she said. “It would be my honor to serve all the residents of Flower Mound on Town Council and I hope to earn your vote.”

Place 5 will be vacated by Mayor Pro-Tem Ann Martin as she finishes her third, and final, term due to the Town’s term limit rule.

According to Harris’s candidate webpage, her priorities include focusing on SMARTGrowth with the Town’s Master Plan, preserving the Town’s unique natural assets, maintaining local control and community-focused economic development.

She said she hopes to see the Town grow effectively on the west side while supporting the older east side.

“These factors are crucial in allowing us to continue the high-quality services our residents enjoy and maintain the Town’s over-arching goal of a superior quality of life in Flower Mound,” said Harris.

The registered nurse and former Wales resident moved to Flower Mound almost six years ago with her husband, James. She said they both fell in love with the Town and everything that makes it unique.

She said her roots in healthcare, love for the community and deep appreciation for what the Town has to offer is why she wants to serve on Town Council.

“Flower Mound’s combination of community, location, natural beauty and quality of life is rare, and maintaining that will take us all working together,” said Harris. “We won’t always agree on everything, but we can commit to listening, being respectful and working together towards a shared goal of a safe, thriving Flower Mound for all residents.”

Harris also mentioned some of the recent recognition Flower Mound has received, including a top spot on Livability.com’s Best Cities in the Southwest Region and SmartAsset’s Most Livable Small City in Texas, among others.

She said maintaining that status won’t be easy, but has confidence she can effectively work with council members and Town staff to prioritize the needs of residents.

“Continued success requires careful planning, thoughtful leadership and an involved community,” she said. “The next three years will bring challenges and opportunities. Together, I believe we can keep Flower Mound not just a great place to live, but a best place to live.”

For more information on Harris, visit her campaign website.

Harris announced her campaign days before the filing period for candidates running in the May 2 election, which opens Wednesday, Jan. 14 until Friday, Feb. 13.

Election Day will be May 2. The last day to register and be eligible to vote will be April 2. Early voting will run from April 20 until April 28.

Flower Mound’s second Town Council vacancy will be Place 2, currently held by Chris Drew.

For more information on Flower Mound’s elections, visit the Town’s election webpage.