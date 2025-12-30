Study names Flower Mound top mid-size spot to live in Southwest U.S.

A study from Livablility.com had high praise for Flower Mound, naming it the No. 1 place to live in the Southwest region of the United States among small-to-medium sized cities.

The southern Denton County town beat out other cities in Texas, including Sugar Land, Plano, Frisco and Round Rock.

According to Livability, the Southwest region of the U.S. is known for its landscapes, cultural heritage and blend of traditions and the experiences it offers.

In addition, the cities and towns listed in the organization’s study had “thriving economies, an affordable cost of living and rich culture, with plenty of arts, entertainment and dining options.”

The site focuses on highlighting what makes small-to-medium sized cities great places to live.

“Through proprietary research studies, engaging articles and original photography and video, we examine topics related to community amenities, education, sustainability, transportation, housing and the economy,” said the site. “We then leverage that expertise to develop city rankings for a range of topics including small towns.”

Livability praised Flower Mound for its safe neighborhoods, excellent schools, low property taxes, accessible medical care and its Lakeside area, which borders Lake Grapevine.

The study also took into account the town’s parkland, naming Heritage Park as a local favorite.

Flower Mound has fared well over the years when it comes to quality of life studies. In 2024, it was praised for its safety and quality of life. In 2023, it was ranked the No. 2 place to live in the U.S. It was also named the best place to live in Texas by Rocket Homes.