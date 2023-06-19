Monday, June 19, 2023
Flower Mound ranked No. 2 place to live in U.S., study says

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
8
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

In a new ranking of the top 100 places to live in America, Flower Mound fared well.

Very well.

Livability.com, a website devoted to researching and ranking small and mid-sized cities in the U.S., published last week its 2023 list of its top 100 places to live in the U.S. Livability only considers cities with populations between 75,000 and 500,000 because they’re “where most Americans create dream careers, build families, launch businesses and lead meaningful lives,” the website says. Livability partnered with Applied Geographic Solutions to curate a list based on nearly 100 data points and an algorithm accounting for the local economy, housing, cost of living, amenities, transportation, safety, education and more.

Flower Mound ranks No. 2 on the list, second only to Johns Creek, Georgia in terms of “LivScore,” the numerical score each city received in the Livability list. Livability said Flower Mound’s “safe neighborhoods, excellent schools, low property taxes, great medical care and a section of the town that borders Grapevine Lake” all contributed “to Flower Mound’s ranking as one of the best places to live in the U.S.” Community events, parks and golf courses also factored in to the rating.

Click here to see the full list.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

