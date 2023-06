A company that sells premium craft ice recently moved its headquarters from Philadelphia to Flower Mound.

Lux Ice recently relocated to 1200 Lakeside Parkway, where it will have over 100 employees once fully operational, according to a spokesperson for the town of Flower Mound.

Lux Ice is known for its large, ultra-pure ice spheres. The ice is entirely transparent and slow-melting, thanks to the company’s differential freezing and manufacturing process.

