Tarwater Legacy Giving Fund honors larger-than-life local leader

Donna Tarwater admits she may have looked at her husband, Scott, a tad sideways when he talked about them eventually playing pickleball together. Sure, Donna was coming off knee replacement surgery and couldn’t even walk down the hall without help, let alone pick up a new sport on the fly. But Scott, an avid outdoorsman still as active as ever at 74, was fascinated by the possibilities and convinced Donna that she’d be back on her feet in no time.

And when that glorious day came, he wanted them ready to hit the ground running.

“He loved to fish and hunt, but he was determined that pickleball would be our sport,” Donna said with a laugh. “He had me watching videos, YouTube … everything. He got our grandkids into pickleball — the craze had hit, and everything was pickleball.

“I was all-in on the idea, but I had to remind him, ‘First things first — let me heal.’”

Sadly, they didn’t get that chance. Scott, a consulting and hotel development professional by trade, passed away unexpectedly in October while he and Donna were on vacation celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary. His death rocked their family — the Tarwaters have two grown children, Renee and Reece, and eight grandkids — and sent shockwaves through a Flower Mound community that revered Scott for his commitment to giving back, connecting people, and ensuring everyone he met knew how important they were to him. Those who knew him best said he was a workhorse and a genuine friend for life.

Motivated to keep Scott’s memory alive, Donna, their children, and many close friends have since created the Tarwater Legacy Giving Fund. The 501(c)(3) charitable organization seeks to preserve Scott’s legacy of generosity and compassion by investing in the community and bringing people together through giving, sportsmanship, laughter, and love.

Though they are still working out the finer details, the plan is to provide financial assistance to local children and work with various charities to improve the lives of the less fortunate. Beyond monetary support, the fund aims to inspire others to give back and make a tangible difference.

“We are still new, but we already have a committee and are working out all the details for how this legacy fund will look moving forward,” Donna said. “We want to have something that’s long-standing and continues his legacy of giving back.”

And because Scott loved pickleball, the organization has put the sport at the center of its fundraising efforts. They held the inaugural Hit it Like You Live Pickleball Tournament on April 29 at Chicken N Pickle in Grapevine and raised approximately $45,000. Thirty-two teams showed up for the event, which featured both social and competitive players.

Medals were awarded to the top three teams in each division.

“I sprung the idea on Donna about putting on a pickleball tournament in Scott’s honor back in February,” said Bruce Schultes, the treasurer for the Tarwater Legacy Giving Fund. “Like any tournament, these things can take up to six months to assemble. But it came together fast, and in the middle of it, Donna somehow found time to form a foundation. That’s a credit to her.”

Donna said having a pickleball tournament at the heart of their legacy fund felt like a no-brainer.

“We called it ‘Hit it Like You Live’ because that has always been Scott’s ultimate saying,” Donna said. “Even before we had kids, he and his dad always said that. I couldn’t be more proud of how successful the first event was and that we are building a legacy that honors Scott. I would like to mention a thank you to all the sponsors who made this possible and also to the Cross Timbers Rotary, which was instrumental in providing volunteers and support. I know Scott is 100% smiling down on us. The kids and I always think about that — he’s looking down, smiling, and waving. This is right up his alley, and he’d absolutely love it.”

As for finally getting out on the court and playing pickleball for the first time, Donna said she is inching closer and closer.

And just like her late husband, she’ll be ready to hit the ground running.

“It will be a special moment for sure,” she said.

To learn more about the Tarwater Legacy Giving Fund, including ways to donate, volunteer, learn more about Scott Tarwater, or sign up for next year’s pickleball tournament, please visit tarwatergivingfund.com.