Northlake invites residents to Town Center Design Workshop

Northlake residents are encouraged to attend a public meeting next week to learn more about Town Center design concepts and provide feedback to the town.

As part of Northlake Next, a new comprehensive planning process, the town is exploring opportunities to develop a new Town Center to accommodate the growing needs of staff and serve as an anchor for town events and community gatherings, according to the town website.

The town has scheduled the come-and-go meeting for 6-8 p.m. on Monday at Northlake Town Hall, 1500 Commons Circle, Suite 300. Overview presentations will be given every half-hour, and the content for each presentation will be the same, according to a town news release.

Throughout the evening, guests are invited to participate in interactive activities related to the following topics:

Town Center Land Use Design and locations

Mobility Preferences (e.g. Automobile, Pedestrian, Parking, Multimodal)

Character, Branding, and Wayfinding

Programming, Social Spaces, and Natural Features

