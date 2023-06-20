ERCOT issues voluntary conservation notice

ERCOT is asking Texans to voluntarily reduce their electricity use Tuesday evening.

Due to extreme temperatures and forecasted record demand, Texas’ electricity grid operator is asking residents to reduce their electricity usage, when safe to do so, from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday. ERCOT is also asking all government agencies to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

“ERCOT is not experiencing emergency conditions,” it said in a statement. “Voluntary conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help lower demand for a specific period of peak demand time, which is typically late afternoon into the evening hours.”

ERCOT broke the June peak demand record on Monday, according to the news release. It is using additional tools to manage the grid reliably, including using reserve power, calling upon reductions by large electric customers that have volunteered to lower their energy use, and bringing more generation online sooner.

Energy-saving tips can be found at ercot.com/txans.