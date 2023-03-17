Friday, March 17, 2023
Southern Denton County Local News

Northlake kicking off Comp Plan update

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the town of Northlake

The town of Northlake announced Friday that it has scheduled its first public meeting to kickoff the process of updating its Comprehensive Plan.

The town has initiated a new comprehensive planning process, dubbed Northlake Next, which will build on the existing Comp Plan, Pathway to 2040, “to establish a vision and a blueprint for Northlake’s future,” according to the town. Northlake Next will address land use, housing, economic development, parks and public safety, with a strong emphasis on managing growth and enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

“The policies created through this plan will guide long-term decision-making by elected officials and staff, and provide resources for residents, businesses and other stakeholders,” the town said in a statement.

The town is seeking feedback from residents to help it plan Northlake Next, and the first public meeting is meant to engage the community in the planning process. The first come-and-go meeting has been scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on April 3 at Northlake Town Hall, 1500 Commons Circle, Suite 300.

Click here for more information about Northlake Next.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

