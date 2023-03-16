Days-long server outage at Corinth City Hall continues

A server outage at Corinth City Hall that began on Tuesday is not expected to be resolved until next week, the city said in a news release Thursday.

On Sunday morning, a fire extinguishing suppression system activated after detecting smoke in the server room at City Hall. The Lake Cities Fire Department responded and detected no damage, according to the news release.

However, the city began experiencing system outages on several servers Tuesday as a result of the fire suppression activation. The city’s phone, utility billing, court and permitting systems are still not working. Staff members are working to resolve the issue, “but it is likely that services will not be restored until early next week,” the city said in a statement.

The outage does not affect Public Safety, and all emergency and non-emergency lines are fully operational.

City Hall remains open to the public, and residents may contact City Hall at a temporary phone number, 940-279-4543.