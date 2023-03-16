Denton County under Tornado Watch on Thursday

The National Weather Service on Thursday afternoon issued a Tornado Watch for North Texas, including Denton County, through 8 p.m.

Thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of the an approaching fast-moving cold front. Conditions are favorable for severe weather Thursday afternoon and evening, according to the weather service. Hail as large as tennis balls is possible, as are a few tornadoes and damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph.

Temperatures are expected to drop fast after the cold front passes, from a high of 80 degrees Thursday afternoon down to the high 30s on Friday morning, according to the weather service. The forecast calls for cool and dry temperatures over the next several days, with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s Friday through Monday.