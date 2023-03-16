Local firefighters extinguish vehicle fire

On Wednesday evening, firefighters responded to a major fire in a parked vehicle just west of Argyle.

Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 crews were called to the fire outside the Corral City Market, 1207 FM 407 West, just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to an ESD spokesperson. Flames could be seen from afar, and firefighters found a “fully involved” SUV parked in the Corral City business parking lot.

Firefighters extinguished the fire before it could spread to the building or propane exchange cabinet. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire, which started in the vehicle’s engine, has not been determined.