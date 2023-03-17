Lewisville Police Department moving to temporary facility

The Lewisville Police Department is moving from its current location, 1187 West Main St., to a temporary facility ahead of the construction of its future home, the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center.

The move has already begun is being done in four phases, the last of which will be completed later this month, according to a news release from the city of Lewisville. The main entrance and front desk on West Main will close at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, and the new temporary location — 1955 Lakeway Drive, Suite 230 — will open at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, March 23.

Most administrative functions will be available throughout the move, according to the city.

Construction on the future Public Safety Center — a state-of-the-art 116,000-square-foot complex — is expected to be completed by late 2024 at the corner of Main Street and Valley Parkway.