Robson Ranch Rambler — March 2023

Like a March wind that blows hot and cold, I have been thinking lately about things that appear to be changing and those that recur every spring.

Robson Ranch is a 55+ active adult community. Presumably, we, Baby Boomers, make up the majority of residents and we are comfortable with that status. However, the next age demographic, Gen Xers, are gaining traction in our community. Their growing up with technology and economic turbulence and focus on work/life balance will add new perspectives to how we communicate and spend our days in retirement. It’s all good. My balancing act, is to grow old, gracefully, with my longtime friends and stay young with my new friends.

Regardless of your year of birth, all can enjoy the annual springtime events that abound here at Robson Ranch. The Robson Ranch Health Fair will be held on Saturday, March 25, in the clubhouse from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Over 50 medical and health services professionals will be there. It’s a great opportunity to get some questions answered or find that medical professional you might have been looking for in the area!

The Robson Ranch Women’s Club is sponsoring a Home & Garden Show on Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Robson Ranch clubhouse. Proceeds benefit Our Daily Bread together with Monsignor King Outreach Center. This event is free to the public.

This is your early reminder to put this date on your calendar. The spring After Schoolers Garage Sale is scheduled for Saturday, April 22. Your generous contributions help us to support our two Denton schools, Borman Elementary and LaGrone Academy.

The communication has gone out to “dust off your spikes, oil your gloves, and shine up your bats.” Softballers know that the spring season is soon to begin. In addition to playing, experienced softball leaders have been appointed to facilitate the training of returning and new volunteers to learn to become an umpire, scorekeeper, game announcer, scoreboard operator, field maintenance, first aid, or a game reporter.

Our 27-hole Wildhorse golf course is being groomed for the start of the 2023 golf season. The Golfers’ Choice lists generated by GolfPass rated our course #7 in Texas for public courses. Wildhorse Golf Club has been recognized as the #4 “Best of Public Golf” in Dallas-Fort Worth West for 2022 by Avid Golfer Magazine.

Happy spring! Here’s hoping our perennials have a rebirth as well!