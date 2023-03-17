Travel with Terri to the beautiful Broadmoor Resort

It’s the ‘Crown Jewel of the Rockies’ – the Broadmoor Resort quickly gained the reputation of being one of the world’s premier resorts. It has a charming Old World ambiance that dates back to 1918. Its excellent location is at the base of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains in Colorado Springs. Today this legendary luxury property continues to uphold its legacy with unparalleled elegance, service, and cuisine. Its famous visitors have included celebrities, heads of state, and professional sports stars. It also has one of the world’s most extensive collections of Western Art that perfectly captures the spirit of Colorado and the West.

The main buildings of the resort include the hotel, conference, sports, and spa buildings which are all connected on a circular path around Cheyenne Lake. It’s a peaceful, natural setting with beautifully landscaped gardens and tree-lined streets. The entire property covers 5,000 acres.

The original hotel building was built 105 years ago by European artisans. The Italian and Mediterranean-style architecture is stunning. The well-known pink stucco façade blends naturally into the Pikes Peak area landscape. The Broadmoor has been a long-time member of Historic Hotels of America and is also a popular location for conferences. The Broadmoor’s 315,000 square feet of indoor, outdoor, flexible meeting space is perfect for groups from 60 – 6,500 attendees. It also has a collection of 784 luxurious guest rooms, suites, and cottages with views of Cheyenne Lake and the Rocky Mountains. All are very spacious with warm color schemes and sophisticated touches. These premium accommodations have set the standard for Forbes Five Star resorts with refined, comfortable décor and upscale amenities. The attention to detail does not go unnoticed and is what sets this vast estate apart.

Here you can also discover the incomparable splendor of Colorado through the unique lens of The Broadmoor Wilderness Properties. Located just beyond the edges of the main campus, the three all-inclusive Wilderness Experience properties offer authentic Colorado adventures and one-of-a-kind glamping vacations seamlessly blended with The Broadmoor’s signature luxury and hospitality, with an experience unlike anything you’ve ever encountered before. This includes: The Ranch at Emerald Valley; Cloud Camp; and the Orvis-Endorsed Broadmoor Fly fishing Camp.

The Broadmoor Golf Club is soon to be the proud host of the 2025 U.S. Senior Open. Set in the Cheyenne Mountain foothills of the resort, the prestigious Broadmoor Golf Club is consistently ranked among the best in the world. These courses have hosted numerous national tournaments; including the U.S. Women’s Open and PGA Cup Matches. Some of the greatest names in golf have played at the Broadmoor, also U.S. Presidents, politicians, celebrities and professional athletes. Golf legend Ed Dudley once worked as Head Golf Professional at the Broadmoor Gof Club. Besides his 15 PGA Tour wins, he was also known for his famous students like President Dwight Eisenhower and entertainers Bing Crosby and Bob Hope.

There are so many outstanding options for memorable dining at the Broadmoor, they have a myriad of restaurants, cafes and lounges. Our favorite was Ristorante del Lago representing the finest culinary regions of Italy. The restaurant’s inviting design is a nod to luxurious villas on Lake Como. An enticing menu of Old World favorites combined with the restaurant’s timeless ambiance offers the perfect setting for dining right on the lake. Here guests will have an authentic al fresco Italian dining experience.

Deciding on which activities to do at the Broadmoor was one of the hardest decisions. All the activities are fabulous. Two of the things we decided on were riding the Cog Train up to Pikes Peak and the Broadmoor’s Soaring Adventure.

What an epic ride to the summit of Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain, one of North America’s most famous mountains. The historic cog has been climbing Pikes Peak since 1891. It’s been recognized as the world’s highest and longest cog railroad and is one of the most unique experiences in the USA. Everything at ‘The Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway’ is shiny and new due to a recent extensive renovation. Here you will find the most state-of-the-art cog railway on the planet. While the entire experience of riding the railway is exciting, the journey is amazing because of the breathtaking, panoramic views. The ride is nine miles to the top where you will find a new state-of-the-art Pikes Peak Summit House. Be sure and order your tickets early, because they do sell out.

The Broadmoor Soaring Adventure was also a blast! We experienced the thrill of viewing Seven Falls on a high-flying adventure that propels you across “The Grandest Mile of Scenery in Colorado.” It’s just minutes from the resort in the secluded South Cheyenne Canyon. I was a bit nervous at first but we had very professional, patient guides that provided great instruction on how to safely navigate the course. The ground school allowed our expert guides to fit us with harnesses, helmets, and gloves. This amazing course consists of 10 zip lines divided between two courses that range in distance from 300 feet to 1,800 feet as well as moderate hiking, rope bridges, and a controlled 180-foot rappel. It offers stunning views of the waterfalls and the canyon below and was exhilarating!

It’s not surprising that The Broadmoor has won countless awards and accolades. In fact, it’s the longest-running consecutive winner of both the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star and AAA Five-Diamond awards. This iconic Colorado Springs resort offers impeccable services and amenities. The Broadmoor has absolutely set the bar, on a grand scale, for a truly luxurious experience!

Terri Guthrie is a member of the Society of American Travel Writers. Follow “Travel with Terri” on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.