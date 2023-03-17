Flower Mound police arrest fleeing teen at River Walk apartments

The Flower Mound Police Department arrested a teenager Friday after he tried to evade a traffic stop near the River Walk.

About 1:30 p.m., an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 4000 block of South Broadway Avenue, in front of the Bexley apartments, but the driver didn’t stop and instead drove into the apartment complex’s parking lot, according to a FMPD spokesman. In the parking lot, the driver got out of the vehicle and ran to a nearby apartment. A short time later, the suspect surrendered and was placed in custody.

The suspect has been identified as Kimrick Flanagan, 18, of Plano. He is being charged with evading arrest and is awaiting arraignment at the Flower Mound jail, according to FMPD. No further information was released Friday.

A resident in the Bexley apartments caught part of the pursuit on their Ring doorbell video and posted it online here.