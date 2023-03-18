Gardening: Let spring bloom with new shrubbery

By Cheryl Huckabee

Spring is just around the corner, and it’s time to start thinking about updates to your landscape with new shrubs. When choosing shrubs, consider the purpose or function, the aesthetic considerations, and the site conditions.

Determine what the shrub should “do” in the landscape:

Fence or boundary

Focal point in the landscape

Foundation planting

Screen for privacy or wind

Define outdoor spaces

Define a walkway

Minimize drainage issues or erosion

The desired appearance of the shrub selection:

The growth habit – pyramidal, columnar, spreading

The shrub’s blooms – when and color

The foliage appearance – color, texture, shape, and seasonal color

Interesting winter appearance – bark, twig/branch structure, fruit, berries

Benefits to wildlife – food or shelter

The planting site conditions:

The sun exposure – full sun (6 – 8 hours), part sun (afternoon sun), part shade (morning sun), deep shade (dappled or very little sun)

The moisture conditions – perpetually moist or mostly dry

Exposure to wind and temperature extremes

The soil type – clay, sandy loam, sand

The hardiness zone – North Texas is in Zones 8a and 8b

Other plants nearby that will compete for water and nutrients

Below-ground obstructions – pipes, electrical lines, tree roots

Overhead obstructions – electrical or telephone lines

The next step is an analysis of the soil from the planting site to get recommendations for improving soil fertility. Use this website link to learn more: agrilifeextension.tamu.edu.

These links have information for choosing the right shrub for the purpose, desired appearance, and planting site: txmg.org/denton/files/2021/04/Selecting-shrubs-to-fit-your-landscape.pdf and texassuperstar.com/plants

Purchase shrubs from a reputable nursery or garden center and check the plant’s overall appearance for health.

Considering all these factors will help you make a wise investment and add lasting beauty to your landscape.

Happy Gardening!