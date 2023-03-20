Ice cream fundraiser to benefit Flower Mound Animal Services

Flower Mound Animal Services is hosting a fundraiser this week at a local ice cream shop.

The town announced that from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Handel’s Ice Cream — 2717 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 510B — will donate a portion of its sales to animals in need in the community. Residents are invited to stop by for an ice cream cone and learn more about some of the adoptable animals currently staying at the Flower Mound Animal Shelter. Staff members will be on hand to accept donations of new or gently used towels, leashes and collars, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

