Meet the Candidates: Argyle Town Council Place 2

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests, in addition to state and national elections.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this May.

In Argyle there are two contested races for Town Council; in Place 2, current Mayor Bryan Livingston is challenging Incumbent Ron Schmidt (Livingston’s harshest critic) in his reelection bid, and in Place 4, Cindy Sheddy and Casey Stewart are vying to replace Cyndi Hermann, who did not seek reelection. Current Place 5 Councilman Rick Bradford is the only candidate to run for mayor. After he is sworn in as mayor, council will appoint someone else to the open Place 5 seat through the end of Bradford’s term in May 2024.

Election Day is May 6, and early voting will run April 24 through May 2. The last day to register to vote is April 6, and the last day to apply for ballot by mail is April 25. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

The candidates for Argyle Place 2 are listed in alphabetic order below.

Place 2 (2-year-term)

Bryan Livingston, 66

Occupation: Consultant

Education: BS U.S.Naval Academy

MBA George Washington University

Previous public service: Argyle City Council since 2019

Mayor of Argyle since 2021

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? Why do I want to be a councilman and not continue as mayor? The form of government that we have in Argyle does not allow the mayor to vote, and we need important policy changes. For six years, the council majority has taken no action to lay the groundwork for a sustainable future for the town. We have missed every opportunity to put policies in place to create a commercial tax base. In fact, we have discouraged commercial development in important ways:

the majority changed the town’s comprehensive plan in 2018 to remove the commercial land uses from most of FM 407, with no input from affected property owners

the majority has delayed, for years, the revision of the comprehensive plan, and has not given citizens a voice in what types of projects should be encouraged in commercial districts

I am the best choice to take Argyle in a sustainable direction going forward.

Mission statement: We need to stop saying no to investors who can bring commercial property tax revenue to our town and to the school district. It’s time to bring every interested citizen into a conversation about what we want the town to look like in the future by kicking off a comprehensive plan review process to be completed within six months after the election.

Facebook page: Bryan Livingston

Website: www.bryanservesargyle.com

Ron Schmidt, 63 (i)

Occupation: Professor (Accounting, Finance & Business)

Education: Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance

Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Corporate Finance

Master of Science in Accounting with a minor in Economics

Certified Management Accountant

Certified Financial Manager

Previous public service: Argyle Town Council Place 2 – 3 terms

Argyle Mayor Pro Tem

Argyle Finance Oversight Committee Chair

Argyle Economic Development Corporation

Argyle Zoning Board of Adjustments

Argyle Education Foundation Board Member & Treasurer

Argyle Independent School District Bond Advisory Committee

Oak Cliff Economic Development Corporation

United States Army – 30 year Veteran

Dallas Institute of Management Accountants – President

Dallas County Community College Accounting Advisory Committee Chair

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? Since my election in 2017 I have achieved a long list of accomplishments for Argyle. Argyle is unique and faces many complex challenges & pressures from nearby towns, which require an experienced results-driven leader with the institutional knowledge who will protect our town and citizens. I am focused on Argyle and its citizens and not influenced by outsiders or special interests. We need an effective collaborator to team with others on the Comprehensive Plan for “One Argyle” with the commercial amenities we desire while protecting property owners. I will assure the financial sustainability with prudent budgeting & planning and by increasing Sales Tax Revenue by 30% to reduce the tax burden on residents. I will continue to focus on roads, infrastructure & emergency services. I am the incumbent with a proven track record, serving with integrity and never forgetting who I serve.

Mission statement: To review & revise the Town’s Comprehensive Plan through a transparent citizen-led effort, improve the commercial and retail tax base assuring our town’s financial future, reduce the tax burden on residents, and provide desired retail amenities. Continue to improve roads, infrastructure & drainage problems, and provide more town sponsored events.

Facebook page: Ron Schmidt Argyle Town Council Place 2

Website: schmidt4argyle.com