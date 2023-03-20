After police chase, suspect caught in Flower Mound

A Denton man was arrested over the weekend in Flower Mound after leading police on a vehicle and foot pursuit.

About 7 p.m. Saturday, a Lewisville Police Department officer got a hit on a stolen vehicle license plate, but when the officer attempted to pull the driver over, he sped off. The officer pursued the suspect into Flower Mound, where the suspect eventually abandoned the vehicle in a business parking lot and took off on foot, according to a Lewisville police spokesman.

Soon after, Flower Mound police responded to a call about a man acting strangely at a nearby Walmart, and police determined the man was the suspect in the stolen vehicle case. Flower Mound police detained the suspect and brought him to the scene of the stolen car, where he was arrested by Lewisville police.

Christopher Jarrod Barron was booked into Denton County Jail on charges of evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle.